Citigroup Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $51.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.36.

OLLI stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,015. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

