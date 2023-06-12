Citigroup Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,596. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.