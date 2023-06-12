Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Down 4.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 10,178,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,373,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

