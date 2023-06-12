Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.