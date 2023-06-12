Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading Down 5.9%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.19. Approximately 154,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 326,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.