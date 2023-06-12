Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Position Reduced by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Conduent were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 156,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.26. 848,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,993. The company has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.