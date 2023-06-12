CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 284,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 801,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.