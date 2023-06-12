CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE INS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $40.15. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,198. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
