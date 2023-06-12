Critical Contrast: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novonix and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.92%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novonix has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -14.06% -14.61% -11.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novonix and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 2.29 -$7.89 million ($0.31) -16.19

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Novonix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

