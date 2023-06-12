CSFB Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to “Outperform”

CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD opened at C$79.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.48. The firm has a market cap of C$145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

