Css LLC Il Buys 195,208 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.58% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 633,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 558,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 310,009 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 594,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 351,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVSA remained flat at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

