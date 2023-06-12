Css LLC Il Buys 290,300 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 12,630,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,643,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

