Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the period.

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

