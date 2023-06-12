Css LLC Il Trims Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.80% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. 25,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,674. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

