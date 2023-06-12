Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 1,086,472 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.8 %

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 487,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,609. The company has a market capitalization of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.