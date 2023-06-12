D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.67

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 1357040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

