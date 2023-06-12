D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.67

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 1357040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

