DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Knife River Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE KNF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,841. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.30.
Knife River Company Profile
