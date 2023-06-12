DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Knife River Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE KNF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,841. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

