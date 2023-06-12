Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,262. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,063,418.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,181 shares of company stock valued at $51,045,079 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.