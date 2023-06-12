David Taylor Lauber Sells 10,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

