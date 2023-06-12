Decred Price Reaches $12.19 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $183.04 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.19 or 0.00047257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,013,303 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

