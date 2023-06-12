DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $611,056.20 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00110498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00047847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00034028 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00022019 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,888 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

