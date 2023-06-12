DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $3,937.88 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00299222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

