Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.20. 10,911,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

