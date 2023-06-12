Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.27.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.9 %

ON stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. 2,335,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,425 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

