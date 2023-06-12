DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.22

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.22 and last traded at $126.91, with a volume of 2597866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,445 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

