dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.98 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and $1,703.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00298952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,407,316 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02418161 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,665.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

