Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Daniel N. Wesson Sells 3,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

