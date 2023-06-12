Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Hits $1.92

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00007405 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $30.59 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.9402387 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

