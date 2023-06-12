Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 62.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 82.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.