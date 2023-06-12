Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Down 88.4% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZD. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. 16,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

