Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.37

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 1210741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

