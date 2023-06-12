Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. 1,543,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.