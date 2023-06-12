Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 852.60 ($10.60).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.83) to GBX 940 ($11.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.70) to GBX 625 ($7.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of DRX traded up GBX 13.29 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 569.49 ($7.08). 910,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 628.04. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,781.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.50 ($9.94).

In related news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total value of £1,021,162.17 ($1,269,470.62). In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($290,147.69). Also, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,269,470.62). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

