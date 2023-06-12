Edgecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.98 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $15.98 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

