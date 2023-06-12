EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 7,346,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

