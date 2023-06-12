EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SH traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.34. 9,850,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,868,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.