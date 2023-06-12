EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases 302 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 101,558.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,022 shares during the period.

FTSL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 241,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

