EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 75,976 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 2.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,308. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

