Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 74792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

