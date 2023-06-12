Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Set at C$17.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.