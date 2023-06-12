Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several research firms have commented on ELROF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF remained flat at $2.90 on Monday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

