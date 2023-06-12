Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Acquires 303,854 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 303,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,075,643.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,439,226 shares in the company, valued at $58,194,860.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $271,641.67.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.59. 1,814,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

