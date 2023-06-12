Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management Acquires 303,854 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 303,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,075,643.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,439,226 shares in the company, valued at $58,194,860.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $271,641.67.
Emeren Group Price Performance
Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.59. 1,814,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
