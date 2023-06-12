Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 34,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
