Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company's stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 34,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

