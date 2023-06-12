Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 4.6%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 71,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 104,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imara Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

