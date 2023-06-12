Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Equinix were worth $472,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $10.19 on Monday, hitting $753.88. The stock had a trading volume of 368,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,578. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $721.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

