Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $4.66 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,748.02 or 0.06733717 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $210.16 billion and approximately $4.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,227,282 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

