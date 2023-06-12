European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERE.UN shares. Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

ERE.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of C$264.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

