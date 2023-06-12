Everipedia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.72 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Everipedia has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

