Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $117,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,502. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

