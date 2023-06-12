Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $800.46

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $800.46 and last traded at $800.18, with a volume of 154322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.74.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

